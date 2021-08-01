Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi speaks to PV Sindhu after she wins bronze, calls her 'India's pride'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up on Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and congratulated her on the historic win. She is now the only Indian woman to have won two Olympic medals.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office of India tweeted: "Well played @Pvsindhu1! PM @narendramodi spoke to PV Sindhu and congratulated her on winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020."

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Speaking after winning the bronze medal match against He Bing Jao, Badminton World Federation (BWF) quoted Sindhu as saying, "It makes me feel really happy because I`ve worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me -- should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I`m really happy and I think I`ve done really well. It`s a proud moment getting a medal for my country."

Sindhu also said that the focus will now move to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.