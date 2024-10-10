'Total Killer': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi For Strongly Handling Pakistan Threat; Video Goes Viral

Former US President has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Flagrant podcast where the Republican presidential candidate described the Indian PM as 'nicest human being' and a 'total killer'. During the podcast, Trump also recalled the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas in September 2019 the two leaders hosted together. "They did a thing called Howdy, Modi in Houston, Texas. It was me and him and it was beautiful. It was a gathering of around 80,000 people and it felt like crazy. We were walking about. Today, maybe I won't be able to do something like that," he said.

Trump described PM Modi as a 'friend' and said that while the Prime Minister is the nicest, he can also be a total killer. While speaking about his assessment of world leaders on the podcast, Trump said, "Modi (India), he's a friend of mine and also the nicest human being. On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer."

He added that Modi took him by surprise with his threat of aggressive retaliation against Pakistan when he said we would handle them;… pic.twitter.com/8oOH9ELvx3 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 9, 2024

Without naming Pakistan, Trump said that when a country was threatening India, he offered to help Modi but the Indian PM assured of handling the situation himself. Describing the incident, Trump said, "We have a very good relationship. He is the nicest human being, but we had a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India, and I told Modi, let me help as I am very good with those people. To which he (Modi) aggressively responded, 'I will do it, I will handle it and would do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years.' And I said, whoa, what just happened there."

Trump imitated PM Modi's remarks and his tough tone and tenor on the question of dealing with the western neighbour who has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism. Heaping high praise on PM Modi, Donald Trump described as a leader who is tough in dealing with India's adversaries when required.