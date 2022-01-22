Transfer IPS officer in alleged ‘forced religious conversion, suicide’ case in Tamil Nadu: Legal Forum to Home Ministry

Chennai: The Legal Rights Protection Forum(LRPF) has sought disciplinary action against Tamil Nadu Police Officer Ravali Priya, in connection with the alleged ‘forced religious conversion, suicide’ case. In a letter to India’s Home Secretary, the forum has stated that “District Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, Ravali Priya, IPS misled the investigation process in the ‘forced religious conversion, mental and physical harassment and abetment to suicide’ of a minor girl”. This complaint letter references the video statement of the deceased minor girl and the complaint letter filed by her parents.

@lawinforce writes to Home Ministry, seeking probe into allegd criminal conduct of Thanjavur, SP & act against the IPS offcr for failing to record FIR in minor girl suicide case over allgd Religious conversion, ill-treatment Transfer of IPS officer requested till probe is done https://t.co/qvqzNZNRpn pic.twitter.com/psvtgdzqii — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) January 21, 2022

The case pertains to a 17-year-old girl who was pursuing her 12th grade at the Sacred Heart School in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. As per the complaint filed by LRPF, the victim had allegedly attempted to end her life after being forced by school authorities to convert to Christianity. It also mentions that the said Sacred Heart Hr. Sec School had been illegally converting children into Christianity and was imposing corporal punishments on those who resisted.

It added that this was causing mental agony to students and driving them to extreme steps. “The victim was forced to convert into Christianity and when she refused the same, she was refused permission to return home from hostel. She was made to clean toilets and wash dishes” reads the complaint. It also adds that the child tried to end her life owing to the atrocities inflicted upon her(following which, she eventually succumbed).

Following our complaint, @NCPCR_ issued notice to DGP-TamilNadu to take immediately necessary action in the matter of suicide committed by minor Hindu girl due to pressure mounted by Sacred Heart Hr. Sec. School, Tirukattupalli in order to convert her to Christianity. (1/n) https://t.co/YTw7EMfHaf pic.twitter.com/A0jr5AgTrC — Legal Rights Protection Forum (@lawinforce) January 20, 2022

As per a video of the victim shared by LRPF, the victim is heard saying “In front of me also they asked my parents about converting me to Christianity, so that she would make me study. She would also keep scolding me and not let me stay there”. Later, when asked who she was referring to, the victim is heard saying“Sister Rachael Mary”.

In the same video, when asked if she was tortured because she refused to convert to Christianity, the victim is heard saying “it could be possible”. However, Zee Media could not independently verify the authenticity of the said video.

Following LRPF’s complaint to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights(NCPCR), the latter had issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to act on the case and share a report within seven days. Late Wednesday night, as the investigation was still underway, Ravali Priya, IPS,Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, had flatly denied the ‘religious conversion angle’, during a press conference.

According to her, the said juvenile girl had consumed poisonous material on 9th January. “15th January night we got information from her parents, immediately Police took a video and recorded the statement and filed a case under sections of Juvenile Justice Act.

"The judicial Magistrate of Thanjavur has also taken the dying declaration of the girl, based on a Doctor certifying her mental and health condition. In the first information given by the parents, Police video statement or the Judicial Magistrate - one accused was being made out and Police has secured and remanded that individual. The case is under investigation," she added. She also made a mention about having received another petition from the victim’s parents.

However, LRPF says, “The parents of the deceased girl, in their complaint clearly mentioned that their daughter was forced to convert her religion to Christianity and stated that sister Ms. Rocklin Mary and warden harassed her in this regard. It clearly appears that investigation of the case is being misled in order to hide the religious conversion angle which appears to the main reason behind the suicide of the girl, as mentioned by herself in the video before her death”. However, the SP maintained that the girl had to be certified medically and mentally fit for that said confession video (that was circulated on social media) to be considered. The Police officer also said that action would be taken against those who shot that video.

In this regard, the LRPF complaint letter seeks a Home Ministry inquiry into the alleged criminal conduct of the Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur District and suitable legal and disciplinary action against her. “We request your office to act against the District SP, Thanjavur under 166 A(c) of the Indian Penal Code for failure to record FIR in relation to this case. It is also prayed to your good office may consider directing the Tamil Nadu Government to transfer Ms.Ravali Priya, IPS from Thanjavur until the investigation, in this case, is completed "read the complaint letter to the Indian Home Ministry.

