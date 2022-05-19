Hyderabad: A transgender group in Hyderabad staged a protest at the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) office demanding the inclusion of transgender option on their official website to apply for jobs.

Vyjayanti Mogli, a transgender activist, while speaking to ANI over the phone said, "The attached TSLPRB application form, model application form and user guide made available online at the website of TSLPRB exclude transgender persons as there is no option other than male and female in the gender category. The architecture of the form coerces transgender persons to submit the details of their gender and name by asking them to submit their details as per their SSC or equivalent."Mogli further added, "The last date for application under this heavily discriminatory, flawed and exclusionary process is, unfortunately on May 20.

In the absence of a comprehensive transgender policy in Telangana and in view of the police administration and the Government of Telangana being blatantly in contempt of many of the aforementioned judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court, we urged the state government to consider the inclusion of the transgender option under the gender category along with male and female in the form. ALSO READ: Wheat export ban: India assures food supplies to nations 'most in need' despite shortage

"Emphasizing the need to include the transgender category in government jobs, Mogli said, "Consult the multitude of transgender Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), the Pride Place, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, and the Department of Social Welfare inter alia to frame a comprehensive, scientific and separate selection criteria for transgender persons i.e. separately for both male-to-female and for female-to-male transgender persons as the current selection criteria for male and female persons are heavily unfair to the transgender applicants."

"Refer to the selection criteria in force in our neighboring states. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already enacted comprehensive transgender policies and issued government orders to include transgender persons. Ensure reservations for transgender persons in appointments to all of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) vacancies are very much in line with the mandate of the Supreme Court", added the transgender activist.DGP PRO Venkataramana, speaking about the protest said, "The transgenders have staged a protest at the DGP office in Lakdikapool. They have also submitted a representation to the DGP office."