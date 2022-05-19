New Delhi: Amid the global uproar after India’s move to ban wheat export, India`s Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan has assured the world that India will continue to provide food to the nations who are dependent on its export and ‘are most in need’ owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, IANS reported. "Let me make it clear that these measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries who are required to meet their food security demands," he said explaining India`s food export policy at the Ministerial Meeting on "Global Food Security Call to Action" convened by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

"This will be done at the request of the concerned governments. Such a policy will ensure that we will truly respond to those who are most in need,” the minister added.

India’s reiteration came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity, followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine".

Several international media reports claimed that India’s new export policy, which comes at a time when the country is facing price rises and domestic shortages, will abandon its partners and those nations who depend on India for their food stock.

However, Muraleedhara’s elucidation at the conference was an aim to dispel any such impression or narrative by reiterating India’s commitment to stand by the side of the nations in need.

A massive market fluctuation and food shortage have been triggered globally due to the break-in grain supplies after the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, which as per Guterres “produce almost a third of the world`s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil".

The restrictions only apply to future commercial transactions.

The UN chief said "there should be no restrictions on exports," while also adding that "surpluses must be made available to those most in need".

But Union Minister Muraleedharan said "open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination" -- approaches that he asserted, created problems with the availability of Covid vaccines.

India has never backed out from helping the world, says Muraleedharan

The wheat export restrictions were introduced only "to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries," he added.

India "has never been found wanting" when it came to helping countries in distress, whether it was the Covid-19 pandemic or conflicts.

"We have provided food aid in the form of thousands of metric tonnes of wheat, rice, pulses and lentils to several countries, including our neighbourhood and Africa, to strengthen their food security," Muraleedharan said.

He added that India has donated 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, sent 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar and was also assisting Sri Lanka.

"In keeping with our ethos of `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam`, which means `the world is one family, and our `Neighbourhood First Policy`, we will continue to assist our neighbours in their hour of need, and stand by them, always," the Indian diplomat said.

(With IANS inputs)