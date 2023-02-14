Tripura Assembly Election: BJP Believes in Politics of 'Badlao', not of 'Badla', Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13, 2023) said that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in politics of 'badlao' (change) and not of 'badla' (revenge). Addressing a rally in poll-bound Tripura, he said that there is no family in this northeastern state which has not received the benefits of BJP's policies.

Urging the people of the state to vote for the saffron party if they wanted "guaranteed growth peace and prosperity", Prime Minister said Tripura, which is witnessing rapid development under the current BJP government, will suffer if the Left and the Congress return to power.

"If the BJP stays in power, money sent from Delhi will reach the grassroots level, unlike what was the cause under the previous dispensation," he said.

"Agartala has become the gateway for international trade in the northeast... The state capital will soon become a business hub," Modi added.

Tripura has received a modernised airport and several other infrastructure projects in the last five years, he highlighted.

"Work to build national highway, road, and railway projects is moving at a rapid pace. The Indo-Bangla railway will soon be commissioned, and the Maitri Setu in Sabroom, which is connected with the international port of Chittagong, will give a major fillip to trade and business once made operational," he said.

He also listed the initiatives taken by his government and said that three lakh homes have been sanctioned for Tripura under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'.

The BJP government has spent more than Rs 500 crore for the welfare of the farmers in Tripura, he said.

PM Modi also said that people have already made up their minds to vote in favour of the double-engine government.

"My happiness doubled on seeing the support being pledged for the double engine government," he expressed.

Tripura Assembly Election: Left Front, Congress just want to fill their coffers, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi slammed the Left Front and the Congress and said that the two parties just want to fill their coffers without caring for people's welfare.

"The Left had taken the state to the brink of destruction with cadre raj visible everywhere, from state departments to police stations. People of Tripura can never forget the chaotic days when Left Front cadres had taken hostage every aspect of life," he said during addressing a rally in Agartala.

"The Left had considered itself as the king and the people of Tripura as slaves. Development took center stage in Tripura only when people showed a 'red card' to the communists," he added.

Tremendous enthusiasm at the rally in Agartala, Tripura. @BJP4Tripura https://t.co/77ApBt49wM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

The Left and the Congress can do anything to "satiate their hunger for power", Modi said.

"They wrestle in Kerala and forge friendly relations in Tripura. Will those Congress leaders and workers who had suffered 'red terror' pardon the Left-Congress understanding? It is evident that a few leaders of the Left and the Congress don't hesitate to shake hands with enemies," he said.

Under the BJP regime, people got free ration, piped water, healthcare assistance, houses, and universities among other facilities, he added.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly in Tripura will be held on February 16, and votes will be counted on March 2.