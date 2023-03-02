Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA

Counting of Votes for the Tripura assembly election started today. For the Tripura Assembly, which has a total of 60 seats, there are 21 counting locations. At the Umakanta Academy, which is situated in the heart of the city of Agartala, a total of 14 assembly constituencies will be counted. In this census centre, Chief Minister Manik Saha's fate will be determined. Additionally, the most soughted constituency Agartala Assembly will be counted here. At Sonamura High Girls School, Pratima Bhowmik, a Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, will have her destiny determined. This counting centre will conduct the counting for a total of four assembly districts.

There are slightly more than 28 lakh electors overall. There will be a total of 259 applicants chosen, 22 of whom are women. There were 3337 total voting locations, 1128 of which were sensitive ones. voter turnout in this race was about 87%. 4% less than the most recent assembly elections. In this territory, there are three candidates running for office. The governing BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), are on one side, and the Left-Congress coalition, Tipramotha, is on the other. Trinamool Congress has some fighting spirit.

The BJP has nominated 55 candidates for the 60 assembly seats, and their coalition partner IPFT has candidates running in the remaining 5. 43 were put forward by CPIM, 42 by Tipra Motha, 13 by Congress, 28 by the Trinamool Congress, and one by each of the CPI, RSP, and Forward Bloc. Candidates from independent parties have run for election in 58 constituencies.On March 22, the current Tripura Legislative Assembly sitting will come to an end. Therefore, the state's administration should be fully established before then.

Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA

In India, there will be Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Naturally, the party that does well in the state assembly elections is thought to be far ahead in the national general elections.