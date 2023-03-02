Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA
Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA: The counting of votes for the Tripura assembly elections is going on and in the initial trends BJP is leading. Left is on the second number after BJP and TIPRA is on the third. Three pollsters' exit findings in the crucial but small state of Tripura, which the BJP had seized from the CPI(M) in a shock victory in 2018, varied greatly. According to IndiaToday MyAxis, the BJP would triumph spectacularly with between 36 and 45 seats in the 60-member assembly after receiving 45% of the popular vote, the majority of which came from the plains where Bengalis reside. Additionally, it projected the Left-Congress coalition would win just 6 to 11 seats with 32% of the popular vote, a significant decline from its vote share of 43% in 2018. With a concentrated 20% of the vote share, the new party Tipra Motha, established by former royal Pradyot Kishore Mankiya Debbarma, is projected to garner 9–16 seats from the tribal regions. However, the Left-Congress alliance disputed the results, with Congressman Sudip Roy Burman predicting that "the BJP will wind up in single digits." However, according to the ETG-Times Now survey, the Left-Congress would win 21 seats, with Tipra Motha snatching up 14 seats in tribal areas, leaving the BJP as the second-largest party with just 24 seats, down significantly from its initial tally of 36. In a similar vein, the ZeeNews-Matrize exit survey projected that the BJP and its allies would take home 29–36 seats in Tripura, while the Left-Congress would take home 13–21 seats and the Tipra Motha Party would take home 11–16.
- Today will see the results of the 60 Tripura Assembly constituencies that held elections.
- By the close of the day on March 2, the Election Commission will announce the Tripura Election Result 2023.
- According to early trends, the BJP is leading in Tripura by winning 30 of the state's 60 seats.
Counting of Votes for the Tripura assembly election started today. For the Tripura Assembly, which has a total of 60 seats, there are 21 counting locations. At the Umakanta Academy, which is situated in the heart of the city of Agartala, a total of 14 assembly constituencies will be counted. In this census centre, Chief Minister Manik Saha's fate will be determined. Additionally, the most soughted constituency Agartala Assembly will be counted here. At Sonamura High Girls School, Pratima Bhowmik, a Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, will have her destiny determined. This counting centre will conduct the counting for a total of four assembly districts.
There are slightly more than 28 lakh electors overall. There will be a total of 259 applicants chosen, 22 of whom are women. There were 3337 total voting locations, 1128 of which were sensitive ones. voter turnout in this race was about 87%. 4% less than the most recent assembly elections. In this territory, there are three candidates running for office. The governing BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), are on one side, and the Left-Congress coalition, Tipramotha, is on the other. Trinamool Congress has some fighting spirit.
The BJP has nominated 55 candidates for the 60 assembly seats, and their coalition partner IPFT has candidates running in the remaining 5. 43 were put forward by CPIM, 42 by Tipra Motha, 13 by Congress, 28 by the Trinamool Congress, and one by each of the CPI, RSP, and Forward Bloc. Candidates from independent parties have run for election in 58 constituencies.On March 22, the current Tripura Legislative Assembly sitting will come to an end. Therefore, the state's administration should be fully established before then.
In India, there will be Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Naturally, the party that does well in the state assembly elections is thought to be far ahead in the national general elections.
