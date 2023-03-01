Vote Counting LIVE | Tripura Election Result 2023: BJP (33) - Left (15) - TIPRA (10), Counting Of Votes On

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Two weeks after the state conducted the Assembly Elections, the counting of votes is taking place in Tripura today - March 2, 2023. Voters in all the 60 assembly seats in Tripura exercised their franchise rights in the single-phase election that took place on February 16. According to reports, of the total 28.14 lakh voters, over 24.66 lakh people cast their votes.

In 2018, the state saw a historic change in power when after 20 years, the Left Front government lost the top job in the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine. With the 2024 Lok Sabha Election just a year away, the BJP will hope to retain its hold on this small but crucial state in the northeast.

This year, the BJP is contesting from 55 seats – the highest among all political parties, whereas IPFT is contesting from 6 seats. The Congress has allied with the Left for the first time and they are in the fray in 13 seats. The regional Tipra Motha Party (TMP) is contesting from 42 seats without any ally.

For now, all the parties seem to unite over one thing – dismissing the Exit Poll results. While the BJP has claimed that it will do much better in the assembly elections than the exit polls predicted, the opposition Left-Congress also rejected the predictions, saying it was confident of securing a full majority. So will the Chief Minister, BJP’s Manik Saha who was in Congress till 2016, beat anti-incumbency this time? We will know soon enough.

Stay with Zee News for all the latest news updates on Tripura Polls.

For LIVE updates on Nagaland Assembly Polls 2023, click HERE

For LIVE updates on Meghalaya Assembly Polls 2023, click HERE