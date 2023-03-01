Vote Counting LIVE | Tripura Election Result 2023: BJP (33) - Left (15) - TIPRA (10), Counting Of Votes On
Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The results for the 60 assembly seats in Tripura will be declared on March 2. The big question now is whether the BJP - which along with the People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - dethroned the Left in 2018, will manage to hold onto its position.
Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Two weeks after the state conducted the Assembly Elections, the counting of votes is taking place in Tripura today - March 2, 2023. Voters in all the 60 assembly seats in Tripura exercised their franchise rights in the single-phase election that took place on February 16. According to reports, of the total 28.14 lakh voters, over 24.66 lakh people cast their votes.
In 2018, the state saw a historic change in power when after 20 years, the Left Front government lost the top job in the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine. With the 2024 Lok Sabha Election just a year away, the BJP will hope to retain its hold on this small but crucial state in the northeast.
This year, the BJP is contesting from 55 seats – the highest among all political parties, whereas IPFT is contesting from 6 seats. The Congress has allied with the Left for the first time and they are in the fray in 13 seats. The regional Tipra Motha Party (TMP) is contesting from 42 seats without any ally.
For now, all the parties seem to unite over one thing – dismissing the Exit Poll results. While the BJP has claimed that it will do much better in the assembly elections than the exit polls predicted, the opposition Left-Congress also rejected the predictions, saying it was confident of securing a full majority. So will the Chief Minister, BJP’s Manik Saha who was in Congress till 2016, beat anti-incumbency this time? We will know soon enough.
Tripura Assembly Polls: 3-Tier Security in Place
Tight security is in place in Tripura, where BJP created history in 2018, by wresting power from the Left. Counting of votes is taking place at 21 counting centres and according to sources the Election Commission has deployed 60 election observers. A three-tier security arrangement has been made with the required the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Tripura State Rifle (TRS), and Tripura Police.
Tripura Elections: BJP Performs Puja At Agartala Party Office
Before the counting began today, the BJP performed puja at the party office in the state capital Agartala. Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said he was confident about returning to power again in the state. "We performed puja at the party office today and took blessings of Mata Tripureshwari. BJP will return to power in Tripura. We will get a majority," Bhattacharjee was quoted by news agency ANI.
Tripura Polls 2023: CPI(M)-Congress Join Hands to Oust BJP
The CPI-M-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993 when the Congress was in power but now both parties joined hands with the intention to oust BJP from power. But the BJP has exuded confidence that it will improve its performance.
Tripura Polls 2023: BJP-Led Alliance Ahead In State
The BJP-led alliance has started well and is ahead in 29 seats. The Left+ is ahead in 6 seats. The Tipra Motha Party, also known as the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance is ahead in 6 seats.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Big Guns Lock Horns
As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are contesting in the poll. Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat.
Tripura Assembly Elections: Triangular Contest On Cards
Tripura is witnessing a triangular contest with the alliances of BJP-IPFT, and Left Front-Congress fighting it out with Tipra Motha. The Tipra Motha is a new outfit floated by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. A total of 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Tripura to maintain law and order.
Tripura Assembly Election: Counting Of Votes Starts
The counting of votes for Tripura began at 8 am. Apart from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya elections counting has begun. Counting for by-elections for Lumla assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Erode East (Tamil Nadu), Sagardighi (West Bengal) & Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly seats of Maharashtra also begins.
Tripura Polls 2023: Manik Saha Confident Of Win
Manik Saha became the chief minister of the state replacing Biplab Kumar Deb just nine months before the crucial elections. He has claimed that the party will get a comfortable majority in the election and will form the next government on its own strength.
Tripura Assembly Polls: Development Key Focus, Says Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that development with a special focus on the overall upliftment of indigenous people will be the main poll planks of the BJP-IPFT combine in the forthcoming election to the north-eastern state's assembly.
Tripura Elections: Counting To Begin At 8 am
Counting for the 60 seats in Tripura will begin shortly, around 8 am.
Tripura Assembly Elections: Traditional Rivals Become Allies
In Tripura, traditional rivals Congress and the Left have joined hands for the first time and are hoping to challenge the BJP in the election to the state's 60-member assembly.
Assembly Elections 2023: Results for 3 Northeastern States Today
Apart from Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will also see results for the 2023 assembly polls being declared today. Vote counting will begin around 8 am in all three states.
Tripura Assembly Polls 2023: CM Manik Saha's Fate To Be Decided Today
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won the by-election from Bardowali Town constituency, is seeking to be return from the same seat.
Tripura Polls: Security Alert In State
To maintain peace in the area and prevent outbreak of violence after poll results, district administration officials have convened many meetings in all the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura. Tripura Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao visited all the eight districts in the state.
Tripura Assembly Polls 2023: Where Mamata Banerjee's TMC Stands
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had pointed out that Tripura and Bengal have a lot in common, including language, culture, and food habits. She had vowed to work for people's welfare in the northeastern state, if given a chance. But the Opposition leader in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, dismissed Mamata's campagn and said Trinamool will garner less votes than Nota in Tripura.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Seat Distribution
The Left has fielded 47 seats, and Congress 13. The Left and Congress have allied together. BJP is contesting from 55 seats.
Tripura Assembly Polls: BJP's Responsibility
The BJP had won 36 seats and the IPFT eight last time. The death of its founder NC Debbarma has led to the decline of IPFT. So now, the responsibility of delivering a majority rests largely on the shoulders of the BJP while its two main rivals - Congress and Left - have united.
Tripura Election Results Live Updates: Section 144 Imposed In Sensitive Areas
Kiran Gitte, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer, today said that counting of votes will take place at 21 counting centres and the Election Commission has appointed 60 election observers for the day. He said that Security arrangements and CCTV coverage have been arranged outside & inside counting centres. The Officer informed that Section 144 of CrPC have been invoked at locations where there were law & order apprehension. "March 1 and 2 have been declared as 'dry days'. In the last 14 days after polling, we have had engagements & peace meetings with all political parties, candidates & local party workers,: said Gitte.
Tripura Elections Live Updates: The Tribal Vote Factor
The BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had done well in the tribal region in 2018. The parties are looking to repeat the performance in the Assembly polls.
Tripura Election: Ahead of Result Day, Security Beefed Up In State
Ahead of March 2, when Assembly election results will be declared, security has been beefed up in Tripura. Central and state security forces have conducted flag marches as well as area domination patrolling, an official told IANS. On the directions of the Election Commission, the authorities have reportedly further tightened the security along the 856-km long India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram.
Tripura Election Results Live Updates: Security Tightened Ahead of Counting
Ahead of counting, security has been tightened in Tripura for the polls held on February 16 Assembly. Central and state security forces have conducted flag marches as well as area domination patrolling, an official said.
Tripura Assembly Election: Will Pradyot Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha Throw A Surprise?
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has emerged as an X-factor in the elections. In one of the exit polls, it was even predicted that the party will trounce the Congress-Left alliance and bag the second spot in the state.
Tripura Polls 2023: BJP's Mercurial Rise
In 2018, BJP created history in Tripura. After having failed to win a single seat in 2013 in the state, it went on to secure a majority on its own five years later, that too by defeating the Left, which had held fort for over two decades in the state.
