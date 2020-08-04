Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb goes in self-isolation after two family members test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Monday (August 3) said that he has gone into self-isolation after two members of his family tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Deb tweeted that some other members of his family had tested negative and the result of his COVID-19 test is yet to come. The Tripura chief minister added that he has decided to remain in self-isolation at his residence and that "all precautionary measures have been taken".

"Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone COVID-19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members," CM Deb tweeted.

On Sunday (August 2), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had tested positive for COVID-19. Both Shah and Yediyurappa said that they were "fine" and had decided to admit themselves in hospital as per the doctor's advice.

It is to be noted that Shah was present in the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to discuss New Education Policy. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also attended the meeting. According to sources, all necessary precautions, including social distancing, were taken during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa's daughter, Padmavati, has also tested positive for the virus, while his son Vijayendra tested negative for COVID-19.