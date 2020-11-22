हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura

Tripura govt announces magisterial inquiry into highway violence that led to 1 death, 23 injuries

"Tripura government will conduct a magisterial inquiry into the violence by an unruly mob," read the official statement.

Tripura govt announces magisterial inquiry into highway violence that led to 1 death, 23 injuries
PTI photo

Agartala: The Tripura government has announced a magisterial inquiry into an incident of mob violence and blockade of a National Highways in North Tripura district on Saturday, during which one person was killed in police firing.

At least 23 others were also injured when the police opened fire at the protesters who blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Panisagar in North Tripura district on Saturday in protest against the resettlement of Bru migrants from neighboring Mizoram.

"Tripura government will conduct a magisterial inquiry into the violence by an unruly mob, during which the police personnel had to open fire, leading to death and injury to both civilians and government/security personnel," the state government said in a statement.

Live TV

Tags:
Tripura
Next
Story

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan signs Kerala Police act amendment ordinance
  • 90,95,806Confirmed
  • 1,33,227Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M14S

VIDEO: Imran Khan in awe from public crowd!