Trouble for Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath as Congress MLA Hardeep Dang resigns

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA from Suwasra in Mandsaur City Hardeep Singh Dang on Thursday (March 5) resigned from his post. Dang's resignation letter is yet to be received by the secretariat.

Notably, the Congress has been repeatedly saying since Wednesday (March 4) that Dang was taken away to Bengaluru by three other Madhya Pradesh MLAs in a bid to topple the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

The other MLAs are Bisahulal Singh, Raghuraj Kansana and Independent MLA Thakur Surendra Singh.

Commenting on Dang's resignation, CM Kamal Nath said, "I have received information about Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation. I have not yet received any letter from him or discussed the matter in person. Until I meet him personally, making comments over it will not be appropriate."

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said that he has heard about Dang's resignation but the MLA is yet to tender his resignation from the Assembly in person. "I have received the news of Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation. He has not tendered his resignation to me in person. When he submits his resignation to me, I will consider it as per the rules and take necessary action," he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said that Dang's resignation shows that the Congress MLAs are not happy with their own leadership and they are facing harassment within the party. "It shows that in the present state govt of Congress, their own party leaders are being harassed. It reflects upon the miserable situation of the corrupt Congress govt which is going to meet its end soon," Sharma noted.