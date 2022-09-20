TS CPGET Result 2022 DECLARED at cpget.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

TS CPGET 2022: The result of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) result declared by R Limbadri, chairman, of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. TS CPGET result 2022 is available online at cpget.tsche.ac.in, the official website. Candidates will need to provide their application number and date of birth in order to check the TS CPGET result. A rank card will be used to display the outcome. Osmania University will soon begin the counselling procedure for PG admission at participating universities.

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) is a state-level exam used to determine admission to various PG programmes at participating universities. Osmania University administers the CPGET. Exam CPGET 2022 was given from August 11 to August 28.

TS CPGET 2022: Here’s how to check result

Go to the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the “Result 2022” link.

Now, enter the application number and date of birth in the given fields.

Click on the “Submit” button.

The result will get displayed on the screen.

M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., P.G. diploma courses and five-year integrated programmes are some of the courses for which admissions are available through CPGET ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A). Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University are the participating universities under CPGET.