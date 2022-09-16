TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Results to be RELEASED TODAY on dost.cgg.gov.in- Here’s how to check

TS DOST 2022: Degree Online Services, Telangana Phase 3 Seat Allotment results will be releasing today, September 16, 2022. When the seat allotment results are made public, candidates who enrolled for TS DOST round 3 will be able to view them on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. Students are reminded that the responsible authority has already made the seat allocation results for the first and second rounds of TS DOST counselling available. All candidates who had previously been denied a seat were entitled to participate in this round, the results of which will be announced today.

Candidates must continue with the admissions procedure after the TS DOST 2022 Seat Allotment is made public for Phase 3. Self-reporting and even reporting at the relevant colleges will be a part of this procedure.

TS DOST 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the TS DOST 2022 dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: After the homepage appears on the screen.

Step 3: Search for Candidate login and click on it.

Step 4: Log in with your details and the seat allotment pdf will appear on the screen. Take a copy of it for future reference.

The guidelines and link to verify the TS DOST allotment will be updated here as soon as it is made available. Please be aware that the TS DOST 2022 Seat Allocation is contingent upon meeting the eligibility requirements.