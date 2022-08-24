TS EdCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, and Osmania University, Hyderabad is expected to release the EdCET Results 2022 very soon. According to the most recent Manabadi update, the TS EdCET Results are expected to be published tomorrow on edcet.tsche.ac.in. Read on for more information about the EdCET 2022 Results Date. According to manabadi, the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results were previously slated for August 24, 2022.

This date, however, has now been moved to tomorrow, August 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to view their EdCET rank card and score on the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in- after the TS EdCET Results are posted. The outcome would also be made available on reputable third-party websites like manabadi.co.in. ALSO READ: KEAM 2022 Final category list likely to be released TODAY

TS EdCET 2022: Result Date

Date Likely by August 25, 2022 Time To be announced

Candidates must obtain a minimum of 25% of the marks to pass. Candidates from the SC and ST categories should be aware that there are no minimum qualifying standards for them. On July 26, 2022, Osmania University will administer the TS EdCET on behalf of TSCHE. The provisional answer key was released on July 30, 2022, and applicants had until August 1, 2022 to file complaints. Based on these complaints, the EdCET final answer key is scheduled to be provided alongside the results.