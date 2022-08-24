KEAM 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala is expected to release the KEAM 2022 final category list today, August 24, 2022. CEE Kerala had previously released the preliminary category list, to which candidates might complain until August 23, 2022. Once the final list is released, it will be made available online at cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM. After the final category list is announced, the KEAM 2022 rank lists will be made available to applicants online.

Candidates who provided valid documentation to substantiate category/community claims were included in the category list. The list was revealed on August 19, 2022, and candidates had until August 23 at 3 PM to submit any concerns about their category.

KEAM 2022 Final Rank List: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Candidate’s portal - KEAM 2022”

Click on the link which reads ‘Final Category list’

Search for your roll number and save the list for future references

According to the official notification, once the rank list for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical, KEAM test is released, separate category lists for each of the courses will be provided. Last year, towards the end of September, the KEAM Rank list for engineering was issued. An official announcement on the KEAM Rank list is forthcoming. Keep checking back for updates on KEAM 2022.