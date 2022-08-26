TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is likely to officially release the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 date very soon. According to media reports, the TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results would be announced before the end of this month, August. Inter Supply results will be published on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi - once they are issued. According to local media reports, the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 date is slated for the last week of August 2022. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the declaration of results.

According to the local media reports, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results will be announced on August 31, 2022. However, students should be aware that the TSBIE has not provided any official date and time confirmation for Inter Supply Results. However, based on information available on AP Inter Supply results and TS Inter Supply results, these scores may be released by the deadline. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022: BIG UPDATE! Results to be released on September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key on August 30

TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Date and time

Title Details TS Inter Supply Results 2022 date Likely by August 31, 2022 TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 time To be announced later Official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi

When the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 are released, they will be available on Manabadi as well. Please keep in mind that Manabadi updates on TS Inter Supplementary Results are presently unavailable. However, it states that after these results are announced, the TS Inter Supply Marks Memo will be provided as well.

Students will require their TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets in order to get their Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year Supply results online. Students should check back here and on the TSBIE's official website for more information.









