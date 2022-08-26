NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on September 7. According to the official announcement, the answer key will be available on August 30. Once issued, the NEET UG 2022 answer key and result will be available for download at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can get the NEET UG 2022 answer key by entering their application number and password. A PDF file with the NEET answer key 2022 will appear on the screen; download and print it for future reference.

The window for filing objections is also expected to open on August 30. Students would have around 24 to 48 hours to raise any issues. This would be in exchange for a payment of Rs. 200 for each question. The NEET result would be released by NTA on September 7th, following the release of the answer key and the processing of objections. ALSO READ: CUET PG 2022 Exam city slip likely to be released TODAY

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download the answer key

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ link

Enter your login credentials.

Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Download the answer key for future reference.

The NEET UG 2022 exam, which was held on July 17 at 3,570 different Centers in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside of India, attracted over 18 lakh (18,72,343) students. For the first time, the exam was held in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Dubai.

Earlier on August 17, candidates along with student activists and AISU (All India Student Union) members protested for JEE Mains, CUET and NEET UG 2022 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Candidates protested for various demands including a second attempt for NEET UG. Candidates also expressed anger for technical issues in the CUET and JEE Main examinations.