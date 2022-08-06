TS PECET 2022: Last date to apply for Telangana PECET exam extended pecet.tsche.ac.in
TS PECET 2022: Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and fill their application forms till August 12.
TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the TS PECT 2022 registration process extended till August 12 without a late fee. Candidates apply through official website of TS PECT 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 12-08-2022”, read the official website.
TS PECEt 2022 Application Fee
The TS PECET 2022 examination fee is ₹800 for others and ₹400 for SC / ST candidates.
Here's How to apply for TS PECET 2022
- Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
- Fill the application form and pay the fee
- Submit the application form and take printout for future reference.
TS PECET 2022 Direct Link To Apply
Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.
