TS PECET 2022

TS PECET 2022: Last date to apply for Telangana PECET exam extended pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET 2022: Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and fill their application forms till August 12. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the TS PECT 2022 registration process extended till August 12 without a late fee. Candidates apply through official website of TS PECT 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 12-08-2022”, read the official website.

TS PECEt 2022 Application Fee

The TS PECET 2022 examination fee is ₹800 for others and ₹400 for SC / ST candidates.

Here's How to apply for TS PECET 2022 

  1. Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. Fill the application form and pay the fee
  3. Submit the application form and take printout for future reference.

TS PECET 2022 Direct Link To Apply

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.

