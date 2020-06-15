TSBIE Inter Results 2020 soon, check date and time at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

New Delhi: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the result of intermediate first and the second year in a few days. The students who appeared for these exams would be able to check their results after vising TSBIE's official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam this year in the state. Notably, the state government has decided not to conduct the pending SSC exam this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will get grades according to their performance in internal assessment.

For checking their intermediate result, students can also register them at the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details.

Last year, the Telangana inter board result was announced on April 18. The results this year have been delayed in the wake of preventive measures taken by the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to clear these exams. Last year, a total of 58.2 per cent students had cleared the intermediate exam.

The Andhra Pradesh Board, BIEAP, however, declared the intermediate result on June 12. A total of 59 per cent students have passed the intermediate first year exams, while 63 per cent cleared the second year examination this year.