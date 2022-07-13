NewsIndia
TSSPDCL AE HALL TICKET 2022

TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana AE Written Exam Hall Tickets Released at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in- direct link here

TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 is now available. Candidates can download their hall ticket by clicking on the direct link provided below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
  • Telangana AE Hall Ticket 2022 has been released today July 13, 2022
  • The written examination for the position of Assistant Engineer (Elecl.) will be held at various exam centres
  • The written exam will be worth 100 points and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions

TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana AE Hall Ticket 2022 has been released by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited. The admit card for the position of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) has been released. Candidates can obtain their admit cards by visiting TSSPDCL's official website at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site

This hiring drive will fill 70 positions. The written examination for the position of Assistant Engineer (Elecl.) will be held at various locations throughout the GHMC area. ALSO READ: CBSE Board Results 2022: BIG UPDATE! UGC asks universities to fix admission deadline after CBSE Class 12th result 2022

TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TSSPDCLAE Hall Ticket 2022, direct link here

The written exam will be worth 100 points and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth one point. Section A contains 80 questions on core technical subjects, while Section B contains 20 questions on General Awareness, Numerical Ability, and History of Telangana Culture and Movement. The written examination will last two hours.

