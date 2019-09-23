TTD identifies three more non-Hindu employees, charges them of concealing faith

Tirupati: In the latest development which might pose serious ramifications, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has identified three more non-Hindu employees, who concealed their faith or their religion, which is in contravention of its rules wherein a non-Hindu employee should declare his/her faith and should not be working in any TTD post if he/she is a non-Hindu.

Till now, around 42 such employees have been identified in the past and have been served notices. However, those employees moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court and got a stay on their termination, the case of which is pending in the court.

According to TTD employee rules and regulations, any non-Hindu, who does not pray Lord Venkateshwara, and believes and practices other religion is not eligible to work in any position at TTD. The latest revelation has once again brought the issue in sharp focus.

"It has come to our notice when we got three complaints against three such employees. We have charged them under relevant sections and action will be taken once the inquiry report comes,'' informed Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive officer, TTD.

The Executive Officer added that with regard to the case in which 42 other non-Hindu employees who were identified in the past, is in Andhra Pradesh High Court, legal remedies are explored by TTD as well. "The TTD position is very clear. No other religion person can work here. However, those people went to court and got a stay. Couple of them retired in between but we have withheld their pensions till the final order of Hon'ble High Court.''

Meanwhile, at Tirupati, the issue is being viewed seriously by religious scholars. "As they check antecedents before any appointment in government services, the antecedents and credentials of each and every employee of TTD should be thoroughly checked. Such issues hurt our religious sentiments,'' said Dr Chakrapani Bharadwaja, founder, Parihara Seva Samithi.

Dr Chakrapani Bharadwaja is also contemplating to file a PIL in Andhra Pradesh High Court. "As the matter is already in High Court, I am thinking of filing a PIL also because the issue should be settled once for all,'' he added.

