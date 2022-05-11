New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with army and CRPF has launched two separate anti-terrorist operations in Bandipora forest area and Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley.

IGP Vijay Kumar told Zee News that an unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Srinder forest area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. IGP said 01 AK47 rifle, 03 magazines have been recovered from the gunfight spot and the deceased terrorist was a part of newly infiltrated terror group. He said searches for other two other terrorists are in progress.

Kumar added that the second encounter is going on at Marhama village Bijbehara area of Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Officials told Zee News that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Marhama on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in area as soon as the joint searching team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces which was retaliated, and an encounter started.

Sources in police said two Lashkar terrorists are believed to be trapped in this area.

This was 47th encounter of this year and security forces have managed to kill 70 terrorists in those anti-terror operation including 17 Pakistani resident terrorists. Beside 38 terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists are also apprehended till now in this year as per the data of Jammu Kashmir police.

Live TV