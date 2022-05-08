हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kulgam encounter

LeT terrorist among two shot dead in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam today. 

LeT terrorist among two shot dead in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

New Delhi: Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 8, 2022), police said, adding that a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two ultras. 

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, the official said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani. "01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter," Kumar said on Twitter.

Kumar also informed that Haider had been active in North Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes.

According to the police, the encounter started during the early hours on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," the police had tweeted. 

