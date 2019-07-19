close

Two beaten to death by mob over theft suspicion near Chhapra in Bihar

Two persons were beaten to death by an angry mob over suspicion of theft in Baniyapur area near Chhapra in Bihar. Another person, allegedly involved in the theft, was also beaten up by members of the village.

The incident occurred in Nandlal Tola when the suspected thieves came in a pick-up van to steal domestic animals in the village. They were spotted by three-four villages during the act.

As an argument ensued, other members of the village also gathered at the spot and started beating up the suspects. However, one of the suspects managed to flee the spot.

The van was confiscated by the villagers, who then informed the police.

The police launched an investigation and sent the bodies to Chhapra for postmortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Tags:
BiharLynchingMob lynchingChhapra
