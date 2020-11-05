हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Two civilians injured during encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

The encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two civilians injured during encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama district

Two unidentified civilians were injured on Thursday when encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

One of the civilians was in a critical condition when last reports came in. The gunfight raged in Meej area of Pampore in Awantipora on Thursday evening.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation. The security forces launched the operation following information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, a police official said.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately triggering off a gunfight. The security forces retaliated, the official said, adding the search operation was going on.

The terrorists were hiding inside a house in a residential area. The Army has illuminated the entire house through searchlights. According to sources, both the terrorists joined the terrorist organization some time ago.

Jammu and Kashmir terrorismTerrorismTerrorists
Group of retired bureaucrats, judges, armed force officers accuse Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah of promoting separatism
