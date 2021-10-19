Two-day coordination meeting of BJP, RSS begins today; assembly polls, policy-related matters to be discussed

New Delhi: A two-day coordination meeting of the ruling BJP and its parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in New Delhi from Tuesday. According to sources, the two-day meeting will deliberate on policy-related issues, the ongoing farmers’ protest and the upcoming polls in several states.

Top leaders of the BJP, including its secretary-general (organisation) BL Santhosh, other officer-bearers and several Union Ministers are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

RSS-affiliated organisations related to various sectors like education, culture and economy are expected to attend the closed-door meeting. Top office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also likely to be there in the meeting, the sources said.

Such meetings between the RSS and representatives of the BJP and its government at the Centre keep taking place for sharing of ideas and giving feedback on government policies.

The meeting holds significance in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The RSS held a four-day-long session last month to discuss the elections due next year. The meeting was aimed at assessing the preparedness of the Sangh's cadres and ensuring a smooth road to victory for the BJP.

This time, the two-day meeting has been called at a time when farmers' agitation is about to complete an year. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. They want the laws withdrawn.

Interestingly, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik had on Sunday said that if the Centre would provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee through a law, they can resolve the farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

Pointing out that the agitating farmer would not compromise on less than the MSP guarantee law, Malik said that it is the only thing that farmers need.

The RSS held a meeting in June to take stock of its activities and draw up a roadmap for the preparations affiliated organisations should make in anticipation of a possible third COVID-19 wave.

