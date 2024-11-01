Advertisement
Two Migrant Workers Shot By Terrorists In J&K, Investigation Underway

The victims, identified as Sanjay and Usman from Uttar Pradesh, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Two Migrant Workers Shot By Terrorists In J&K, Investigation Underway Representative image

Two non-local laborers were injured in a terrorist attack in Magam, Budgam district, central Kashmir, on Friday. The victims, identified as Sanjay and Usman from Uttar Pradesh, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces responded swiftly, arriving at the scene and launching a search operation for those responsible. This incident marks the second targeted attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir within 12 days.

Since Omar Abdullah assumed office as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, there has been a marked increase in terror attacks targeting both migrant workers and security personnel in the region.

On October 24, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Bota Pathari, located about 12 kilometers from the popular ski destination Gulmarg and near the Line of Control (LoC). The attack claimed the lives of three soldiers and two army porters.

Just days earlier, on October 16, seven individuals—including local and non-local workers, as well as a doctor—lost their lives in a terror attack near an under-construction tunnel in the Gund area of Ganderbal district.

According to police reports, two terrorists were responsible for this incident. Additionally, on October 18, Ashok Chouhan, a corn vendor from Bihar, was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district.

