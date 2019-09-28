close

BJP

Two policemen, 10 BJP workers injured during clashes in Cooch Behar

At least two policemen and ten BJP workers were injured on Friday after a clash broke out between the two sides in Rampur area of West Bengal`s Cooch Behar district.

File Image

Cooch Behar: At least two policemen and ten BJP workers were injured on Friday after a clash broke out between the two sides in Rampur area of West Bengal`s Cooch Behar district.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas and charged lathi on the supporters.

The supporters, in turn, allegedly pelted stones on the police.Speaking to ANI, BJP district general secretary Sanjay Chakraborty said, "After TMC lost the Lok Sabha elections in the area, they started threatening the local people.

Today local villagers, who support the BJP, protested against it, which turned into violence.

With the help of the police, TMC workers attacked our party supporters".

Refuting the allegations, TMC district vice president Abdul Jalil Ahmed said that the BJP workers attacked policemen as well as his party workers.

Tags:
BJPWest BengalLok SabhaTrinamool Congress
