Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Melhura in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night (April 28). The encounter continued through the night and security forces have recovered two bodies so far. The search for third terrorist is still on. A joint team of Army 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Shopian Police and CRPF is on the spot.

"So far, 2 unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire on a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian. A security official said that the whole area was then corodoned off and an operation was launched to eliminate the terrorists.

It may be recalled that four terrorists were killed in an  encounter in the same area on Wednesday (April 22). The encounter had started after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirShopian encounterShopian terrorists killed
