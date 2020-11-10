हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, says Jammu and Kashmir police

 Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning (November 10). 

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, says Jammu and Kashmir police
File image

Shopian: In a major development in Shopian encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed on Tuesday (November 10) morning, said Kashmir zone police. The encounter broke between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. 

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir zone police said, ''#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.''

 

Earlier, the Kashmir zone police had also informed of the  '' #Encounter has started at #Kutpora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.''

 

A police officer said that cordon was laid in mid-night by a joint team of Police, 34 RR, and CRPF and a search operation was started in the Kutpora area of Shopian on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Live TV

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

 

 

 
 

 

 
Tags:
shopianJammu and KashmirEncounter
Next
Story

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Ahead of counting, BJP leader's husband shot dead in Ara city
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M58S

Bihar Election Results : BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on state's results