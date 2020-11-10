Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, says Jammu and Kashmir police

Shopian: In a major development in Shopian encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed on Tuesday (November 10) morning, said Kashmir zone police. The encounter broke between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir zone police said, ''#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.''

Earlier, the Kashmir zone police had also informed of the '' #Encounter has started at #Kutpora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.''

A police officer said that cordon was laid in mid-night by a joint team of Police, 34 RR, and CRPF and a search operation was started in the Kutpora area of Shopian on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.