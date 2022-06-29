Udaipur murder: Meet the BRAVE man who tried to fight Kanhaiya Lal's killers

New Delhi: In a new development in the Udaipur murder case, it has come to notice that a man named Ishwar Singh reportedly tried to help Kanhaiya Lal when he was attacked by the accused in broad daylight. While everyone was standing nearby, scared to take any action, Singh stepped in front and tried to fight the two accused stated a report by Aaj Tak. The report further stated that Ishwar was unfortunately attacked by the 2 men Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad. He was later hospitalised and is still receiving treatment for his injuries. He has received 16 stitches for his injury.

What is the Udaipur murder case?

In a horrific incident, two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Not only this, assailants recorded the crime on camera and circulated the video on social media. The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, police said today. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Amid all this, the NIA today took over the investigation into the brutal murder in Udaipur, which has sparked fresh tensions in the country.

The NIA registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the "heinous murder" and claimed that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country".

A spokesperson for the agency said NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has been initiated.

(With agency inputs)

