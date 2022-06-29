JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday categorically rejected a media report claiming that the two arrested killers of a Udaipur-based tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, would be served biryani in jail. The Rajasthan Police took to Twitter to reject the media report as “FAKE” and “FALSE’’.

The fake story was carried by a Hindi news website, which asked if the killers would have gotten the same treatment if the incident took place in UP?

Using its Twitter handle, the Rajasthan Police said, “A fake news is going viral. This is absolutely wrong. In Udaipur, strict action will be taken against the criminals. The police will not deal softly with criminals. We are committed to maintaining law and order in the state”.

It also shared the screenshot of the fake news webpage shared by a verified handle.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot today announced, "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."

The Rajasthan Police has booked the two men who brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur a day before under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Chief Minister Gehlot said on Wednesday.

The Udaipur murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts abroad, he said. The case will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency, he said.

Gehlot made the remarks after charing a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the situation in Udaipur.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.