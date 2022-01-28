U'Khand polls: Our daughters can now join NDA and compete with boys: Amit Shah in Rudraprayag

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (January 28) that it was under the BJP government, girls were given the opportunity to serve in Indian defence forces and admitted to the Sainik schools.

Shah made the statement while campaigning for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections in Rudraprayag.

“Earlier, only boys were eligible for Sainik school, girls could not apply, but we (BJP) made it possible...Today our daughters can become pilots, join NDA and match shoulder-to-shoulder (with boys),” said Shah during a campaign rally.

The leader also said that the BJP government in Uttarakhand is working towards modernizing the Army and producing weapons within the country in an effort towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Several works are being done by the Modi govt to modernise the Army and to make the country self-reliant in the production of weapons," Shah said while addressing former Army personnel in Rudraprayag in the poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The former BJP President also noted that the defence budget was increased by the BJP government at the Centre from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 4.78 crore in 2021-22 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the works of the party in the defence sector, Shah said that BJP has implemented programs to provide modern defence material to those on the line of duty and has made an effort to ensure that the quality is not compromised. Slamming the Congress, Shah said that they are known as "failed government" while the BJP is known as a "double-engine" government.

Earlier in the day, Shah also offered prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

