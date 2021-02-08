Unbelievable: Ram Mandir donation crosses Rs 600 crore mark

The total fund for construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has crossed Rs 600 crore in 20 days, as per the trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday. People from every walk of life are making contributions. The dedication fund campaign will run till February 27 and the campaign will gain more speed in the next 19 days.

In another development, the members of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad have come forward to take part in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra's mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Today through the 'Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan', Muslim brothers of Faizabad have donated Rs 5,100 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They have also told us that even in the future they shall participate in the temple`s construction," Ram Bhawan President Shakti Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Haji Saeed Ahmed, Member, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Ayodhya, told ANI, "Lord Ram is everybody's and Ram Temple belongs to everyone. We all Muslims in large numbers will assist in the construction of the temple."

He added, "Lord Ram belonged to our Hindustan and we too belong to this nation. We belong to Lord Ram's dynasty, we are all one. We are not from Iraq, Iran or Turkey. Hindus are our brothers."

Syed Hafiz, Chairman, Sayed Mohammad Ishtiyak Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nawabganj, Gonda said, "I am very happy to donate for this good cause and would like to appeal to all my Muslim brothers to come forward and actively contribute for temple construction."

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, people in Madhya Pradesh have so far made a total contribution of over Rs 100 crore. There have been reported more than 10 people in the state who have donated Rs 1 crore, whereas, more than 20 people have contributed Rs 50 lakh.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust started the mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 15. It will go on till February 27. Earlier on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the temple in Ayodhya.