JNU

Unidentified miscreants blacken Savarkar road signage in JNU, rename it after B R Ambedkar

In yet another incident of vandalism at Jawaharlal Nehru University, some unidentified miscreants blackened a road signage with the name of the Hindutva icon V D Savarkar on the JNU campus on Monday (March 16). The vandals have remaned the road signage to B R Ambedkar Marg.

Unidentified miscreants blacken Savarkar road signage in JNU, rename it after B R Ambedkar

In yet another incident of vandalism at Jawaharlal Nehru University, some unidentified miscreants blackened a road signage with the name of the Hindutva icon V D Savarkar on the JNU campus on Monday (March 16). The vandals have remaned the road signage to B R Ambedkar Marg.

Notably, on Sunday night, a road near Subansir Hostel on the JNU campus was renamed as V D Savarkar Marg, a move which was condemned by JNU Students Union.

Responding to the move, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said: "Shame on the legacy of JNU that this man`s name has been put up in this university."

"Never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have!" she added, followed by hashtag #RejectHindutva.

It is learnt that some miscreants also pasted Mohammad Ali Jinnah's photo on the signage but the photo was removed on Tuesday (March 17) morning and B R Ambedkar was again painted on the road signage.

Talking to Zee Media, ABVP president Shivam Chaurasia said that it a shameful act of some anti-social elements. Chaurasia demanded that the university administration must probe the matter. Notably, JNU administration is yet to file an official complaint with the police in connection with this matter but it is learnt that a final decision in this regard will be taken after a meeting of JNU officials.

