Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey tests positive for COVID-19, goes into home isolation

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday (December 28) tested positive for COVID-19. The Union Minister self-isolated himself at home on Monday evening.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed that he underwent a test after he exhibited initial symptoms of Covid. He also requested people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the viral disease.

In a tweet, he said, "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested."

Choubey 67, has also served as health minister of Bihar. He assumed the office of MoS Health and Family Welfare in September 2017. He is a member of parliament (MP) and represents the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Delhi today recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in seven months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent.

The national capital had reported 412 cases on May 26, according to the Health Department's data, which added that the city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474.

Delhi had reported 757 cases on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday, and 1,063 on Thursday. As many as 32,484 RT-PCR tests and 24,979 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday, according to Delhi Health Department's latest bulletin.

