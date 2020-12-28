Centre extends COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, caution till this date; check details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Monday (December 28, 2020) to extend the existing COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance till January 31, 2021.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK)," said the MHA.

They added, "Accordingly, Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced, and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously."

"Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), as envisaged in the Guidelines issued on 25.11.2020; need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs," stated the MHA.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 active cases have come down to 2,77,301 on Monday morning and the total number of recoveries has increased to 97.8 lakhs

