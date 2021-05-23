हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi lockdown

Unlock may begin after May 31, says Arvind Kejriwal after extending Delhi lockdown by one more week

Arvind Kejriwal informed that a total of 1,600 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has come down to 2.5 per cent. 

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 23, 2021) extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week and said that the unlock may begin after May 31. 

"If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31," Kejriwal stated. 

He informed that a total of 1,600 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has come down to 2.5 per cent. 

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is planning to administer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone as early as possible.

"There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic & foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget," the Delhi CM said. 

Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19, which was then extended four times due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

This is to be noted that within five weeks of the lockdown, the national capital has witnessed a steady decline in the number of single-day COVID-19 cases from over 28,000 on April 22 to 1,600 on Sunday. Delhi currently has 31,308 active coronavirus cases. 

