Lockdown in Delhi: Who all will be exempted? Read complete guideline here

New Delhi: In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19, 2021) announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown. The complete COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi will begin at 10 PM on April 19 and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26.

The decision comes a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases.

Who all are exempted from the restriction of movement during the complete Delhi COVID-19 lockdown?

a) Officers/officials of Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and PSUs, on the production of valid I card and as per the restrictions imposed by Government of India.

b) Offices of GNCT of Delhi/Autonomous Bodies/Corporations shall remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Services, GAD, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport (Air / Railways / Delhi Metro / Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services. All Heads of the Department of GNCTD shall attend their offices and may also call their relevant officers/officials in the office as per the requirement with regard to delivery of essential services/activities as well as COVID-19 related works. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies. These officers/officials shall be allowed, on the production of a valid I card.

c) All Judicial officers/officials/staff members of all courts of Delhi (Hon’ble Supreme Court of India / Hon’ble High Court of Delhi / District Courts / Tribunals) on the production of valid I card / Service ID Card / Photo Entry Passes / Permission Letters issued by the court administration.

d) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical & health services including incidental services/activities such as supply of medical instruments & consumables, sanitation, security, etc.), on the production of valid I card.

e) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical / health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid I card / Doctor’s prescription / medical papers.

f) Persons who are going for COVID-19 Testing or Vaccination, on the production of valid I card.

g) Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/(/SBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

h) Officers/officials functioning in the offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I card.

i) Electronic and print Media on production of valid | card.

j) Persons/students have been allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of a valid I card.

k) There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements.

l) Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments/offices providing following services/commodities shall only be allowed:

i. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, news papers distribution.

ii. Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices.

iii. Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.

iv. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

v. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

vi. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing services.

viii. Private security services.

ix. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

x. Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers.

xi. Production units or services, which require continuous process.

xii. Delivery of food by way of home delivery / take away by restaurants/eateries.

m) Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.

The movement of the individuals specified above shall be allowed only with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy). An e-pass can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

Public transport such as Delhi Metro (upto 50% seating capacity) / Public Buses (upto 50% seating capacity) / Autos & e-rickshaws, (upto 2 passengers) / Taxis, Cabs, Gramin Sewa & Phat phat Sewa (upto 2 passengers) / Maxi cab (upto 5 passengers) / RTV (upto 11 passengers) shall be allowed to function within its stipulated time for the transportation of only above mentioned categories of people during curfew. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

Further, during curfew, movement of persons for marriage related gatherings upto 50 persons (on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card) and funeral/ last rites related gatherings upto 20 persons is continued to be allowed.

Who all are restricted during the complete Delhi COVID-19 lockdown?

Except aforementioned exempted/allowed movements and activities, all other private offices/establishments, shops, shopping centres, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational & coaching institutes, cinema & theatres, restaurant & bars, auditoriums/ assembly halls, entertainment/amusement/water parks, public parks & gardens, sports complexes, gyms, spas, barbershops, salons, beauty parlours, swimming pools (except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourer are residing onsite) etc. shall remain closed during curfew.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gathering and congregations have been prohibited. Stadia have been permitted to open for organizing National / International sports event without spectators.

