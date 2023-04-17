UP Police Forms Two SITs To Probe Killing Of Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Ashraf

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has formed two three-member Special Task Forces to probe the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The two were killed in Prayagraj on Saturday by three assailants posing as media persons. Citing a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police RK Vishwakarma, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead on Saturday amid police presence and buried in Prayagraj at the same graveyard where his son was laid to rest. The burial took place late on Sunday with a large police presence. Only a few relatives of the deceased brothers and locals were permitted to attend the funeral. Also Read: Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Buried In Prayagraj; UP Police Release Pictures Of Shooters

Three shooters who gunned down Atiq and Ashraf are currently lodged in the high-security cell of Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj.

The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Sunday. Also Read: After Atiq Ahmed's Killing, Plea In SC Seeks Inquiry Into 183 Encounters In UP

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were brought to Prayagraj after they were named in the FIR in this year's Umesh Pal murder case, who was prime witnesses in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case.