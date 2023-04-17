topStoriesenglish2595861
UP Govt Forms Two SITs To Probe Killing Of Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Asraf

Three guys posing as journalists shot and killed gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

UP Govt Forms Two SITs To Probe Killing Of Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Asraf

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government formed two three-member Special Task Forces to investigate and supervise the investigation into the deaths of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother nearly after two days when after three assailants posing as media persons killed Atiq Ahmad and his brother. The first SIT, led by Assistant DCP Satish Chandra, will investigate Ahmed's murder, while the second will supervise the first unit. The second SIT consisting of 3 members has been formed by Prayagraj Police in the murder case registered at Shahganj police station.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead on Saturday amid police presence and buried in Prayagraj at the same graveyard where his son was laid to rest. The burial took place late on Sunday with a large police presence. Only a few relatives of the deceased brothers and locals were permitted to attend the funeral.

 

