UP govt to provide free coaching for UPSC Civil Services, NEET, JEE, other competitive exams, check details

New Delhi: On the occasion of the state's establishment day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 24, 2021, had announced that his government will provide free coaching for the students preparing for several competitive examinations. The registration for different batches has already started in February this year and the free coaching facility is being given under the 'Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana'.

Interested candidates can apply till October 20 to enrol for offline and online preparatory classes.

Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana

The Yogi Adityanath government said that due to lack of resources in training infrastructure in the private sector for competitive examinations such as Civil Services, JEE, NEET, NDA, CDS, etc, children from rural areas and families with low income are not able to make quality preparations despite being talented and hardworking.

"They are not able to make quality preparations, due to which their talents are not groomed properly and the society is also deprived of their services. In such a situation, there has been a need to set up pre-examination training centres across the state to guide all the youth of the state for competitive preparation under the guidance of subject experts as per the syllabus of the level of competitive examinations. This will help millions of talented youth participate in these competitive examinations with full confidence and preparation and regardless of resources," the official Abhyuday website says.

Features of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana

-- There is an e-learning platform to provide digital content related to various competitive exams.

-- There is also a provision of free guidance and teaching by several officers of IAS, IPS, Indian Forest Service and PCS cadres.

-- Virtual classes related to state-level guidance.

Competitive examinations trained under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana

-- Main examinations and interviews of UPSC and UPPSC.

-- Examinations conducted by Public Service Commission, UPPSC/Subordinate Service Selection Commission and other such recruitment boards and institutions, etc.

-- JEE (Mains) and NEET.

-- NDA, CDS, other Military Services, recruitment of Paramilitary/Central Police Force.

-- PO/SSC/BEd/TET and other competitive examinations, etc.

Candidates need to take an online exam

The NEET online test will be conducted on October 22, JEE test on October 21, NDA/CDS test on October 25 and UPSC/UPPSC test on October 26. All these tests will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

While the tentative date to publish the result of the entrance test on the website is October 29, the coaching classes will most likely begin from November 15.

Click here to check the direct link to apply

