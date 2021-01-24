UP to provide free coaching for competitive exams from this date; check details

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

On the occasion of the state's establishment day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that his government will provide free coaching for the students preparing for the competitive examinations. The UP CM informed that the classes will be held physically as well as virtually.

File Photo of CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: On the occasion of the state's establishment day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (January 24, 2021) announced that his government will provide free coaching for the students preparing for the competitive examinations.

The free coaching facility has been named 'Abhyudaya', and will begin in Uttar Pradesh from Basant Panchmi, which, notably, is the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati. This year, it will be celebrated on February 16.

"From the day of Basant Panchami, 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility for students of the state appearing in various competitive examinations will commence," PTI quoted CM Yogi Adityanath as saying.

He added, "In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there."

"The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IIT-JEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to take a new flight and scale new heights," UP CM said.

He further informed that the educational infrastructure of various universities and colleges would be used for this purpose.
 

