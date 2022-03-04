हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP polls

UP Polls: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, plays 'Damaru'- Watch

PM was seen playing 'Damaru' at the Kashi Vishwanath while drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

UP Polls: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, plays &#039;Damaru&#039;- Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday (February 4) offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in his home constituency Varanasi. Earlier on the same day PM also held a road show to campaighn for his party for the last phase of Assembly elections.

After offering prayer PM was seen playing 'Damaru' at the Kashi Vishwanath while drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Watch

As the UP elections near their end, Varanasi is abuzz with the arrival of top leaders from all major parties. The holy city of Varanasi will see another roadshow by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from 8 pm to 10 pm. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will conclude on March 7 with the seventh phase of polling.

