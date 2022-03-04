UP Polls: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, plays 'Damaru'- Watch

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday (February 4) offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in his home constituency Varanasi. Earlier on the same day PM also held a road show to campaighn for his party for the last phase of Assembly elections.

After offering prayer PM was seen playing 'Damaru' at the Kashi Vishwanath while drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Watch

#WATCH | PM Modi tries his hand at 'damru' at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, post his roadshow ahead of the last phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/N7HaEtlETx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2022

As the UP elections near their end, Varanasi is abuzz with the arrival of top leaders from all major parties. The holy city of Varanasi will see another roadshow by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from 8 pm to 10 pm. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will conclude on March 7 with the seventh phase of polling.

