UP Schools Closed: Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and other cities' schools to remain shut TODAY due to heavy rain- Details here

Uttar Pradesh: Due to a weather department warning of heavy rain on October 10, all schools in the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, and Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh would be closed on Monday. Aligarh district magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision, which covers all schools affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), through a statement.

In Kanpur, schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Monday, said DM Vishakh G Iyer in an order, while all schools will be shut on Monday in Mainpuri, and Monday and Thursday for Firozabad.

“All schools in the state capital (Lucknow), up to class 12 will remain closed on Monday (October 10) due to Sunday night rain and a possibility of waterlogging. The order is applicable for all government, and private schools of all the boards,” said Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

The Aligarh, Mathura and Etah district administrations also ordered for closure of schools for two days on Monday and Tuesday. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have faced waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall with farmers also facing damage to crops. Many houses and shops were inundated with water causing trouble for the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rains in the district on Sunday. The weather department also warned about thunderstorms and possible lightning events with the rains. The mercury is also dropping due to the rains signalling the arrival of winter.

Along with the districts mentioned above, schools have also been closed in Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, and Hapur. The schools have been told to inform students and parents. Heavy rainfall is causing waterlogging, and the flood water has entered the houses and shops of people. It is also affecting vehicular movement. Meanwhile, rains continue to lash the region. In the last update, India Meteorological Department or IMD predicted continued showers on Sunday. Spells of moderate to heavy rainfall are predicted in many regions on Monday as well.