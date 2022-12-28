topStoriesenglish
UP tragedy: 5 family members killed in house fire in Mau, probe underway

UP: District Magistrate Arun Kumar said the fire may have started from a stove and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh per person.

  • Five members of a family lost their lives in a devastating house fire
  • It broke out in the Shahpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district
  • District Magistrate Arun Kumar released a statement regarding the incident

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Five members of a family lost their lives in a devastating house fire that broke out in the Shahpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and relief teams were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving the news. The family included a woman, another adult, and three minors, all of whom died in the fire.

Fire may have originated from a stove

District Magistrate Arun Kumar released a statement regarding the incident, stating that the fire originated from a stove in the house. He also announced financial assistance of INR 4 lakh per victim. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination.

5 family members die in house fire

The fire brigade and medical teams worked alongside the police to control the flames and provide assistance to the affected family. It is not yet clear what caused the fire to ignite, but an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause.

 

The news of the tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, and condolences have been pouring in for the family. It is a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need to be vigilant in preventing such tragedies from occurring. 

(With ANI inputs)

