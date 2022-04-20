New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the registration process for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2022. Those interested to apply for CAPF Assistant Commandants (AC) can visit the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in - and check the details. The deadline for the submission of the application form is May 10.

On August 7, 2022, the Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be held. There will be two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The admit card will be released in the second or third week of July.

How to register:

- Go to the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

- The UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 link is available on the home page. Click on it.

- On the new page, click on Part I registration first and then Part II registration.

- Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

- Pay the application fees

- Submit the form and take a printout for the future

UPSC CAPF 2022 vacancy details: A total of 253 vacancies are there, out of which 66 vacancies are for Border Security Force (BSF), 29 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 vacancies for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 82 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF 2022 eligibility criteria: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification," reads the order.

UPSC CAPF 2022 age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2022, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1997, and not later than August 1, 2002.

Click here to check further details on qualifications and criteria.

Also read: SBI recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in, details here

Live TV