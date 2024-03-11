UPSC Success Story: From Defeat To Victory, Meet Pujya Priyadarshini Who Secured AIR-11 On Fourth Attempt

New Delhi: The tales of triumph from IAS, IPS, and IRS officers epitomize the resilience and resolve required to conquer formidable challenges. The journey to success in these coveted civil service exams is arduous, with thousands of hopefuls vying for limited spots each year.

Let's delve into the remarkable journey of IFS officer Pujya Priyadarshini, whose path to success was strewn with setbacks and moments of doubt. After facing disappointment in her initial attempts, she found herself on the brink of abandoning her dream of cracking the UPSC examination. However, fueled by determination, she persisted through adversity and ultimately clinched an inspiring AIR-11.

Pujya's academic journey began with a B.Com degree in Delhi, followed by a post-graduation in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York. Despite lucrative job offers beckoning her, her heart remained steadfast on pursuing a career in the civil services.

Her first attempt in 2013 ended in disappointment, plunging her into a three-year hiatus marked by introspection and resilience-building. Returning to the fray in 2016, she encountered further setbacks, yet she refused to succumb to despair. Despite facing hurdles in the interview round, her resolve remained unshaken.

The following year brought its own trials, with narrowly missed success threatening to derail her aspirations once more. Yet, with the unwavering support of her loved ones, Pujya resolved to persevere. In 2018, her persistence paid off as she clinched a remarkable AIR-11 in her fourth attempt, opting to serve as an IFS officer.

Reflecting on her journey, Pujya imparts invaluable wisdom to aspiring candidates, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of failure. Her advice echoes a sentiment of perseverance and growth, urging aspirants to glean lessons from setbacks and channel their efforts with unwavering dedication.