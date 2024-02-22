UPSC Success Story: Meet IFS Apala Mishra Who Quit Doctor Job To Crack UPSC, Secured Impressive AIR-9

New Delhi: While superficially perceived as just another career path, the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) holds existential significance for countless aspirants. Many forsake prosperous careers in engineering or medicine to pursue their aspirations of joining the esteemed ranks of IAS, IPS, or IFS officers.

One such remarkable odyssey belongs to IFS aspirant Apala Mishra, formerly a practicing physician. Despite possessing a brilliant intellect, she encountered setbacks, enduring three attempts before conquering India's most formidable examination.

Originating from Ghaziabad, Apala's familial background boasts a retired Army Colonel father and a sibling serving as a Major. Reports affirm her academic prowess, with education a longstanding priority since her formative years.

Following her intermediate education, she pursued a Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) at an Army College. Nonetheless, her true ambition lay in civil service, prompting her to embark on UPSC preparation post-graduation.

Her initial attempt in 2018 faltered at the prelims stage, yet undeterred, she intensified her efforts, facing the exam anew in 2019. Regrettably, success eluded her once more.

Undaunted, Apala recalibrated her approach, pouring herself into exhaustive study and rigorous preparation. Her resolve culminated in a third attempt in 2020, yielding triumphant results with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 9.

Scoring an admirable 215 out of 275 marks, she etched a new milestone. Her unwavering commitment and resilience serve as a beacon of inspiration for the multitudes aspiring to navigate the path towards civil service.