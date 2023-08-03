UPSC Success Story: Who Is Shiddalingappa K Pujar, The Son Of A Bus Conductor Who Cleared CSE?

New Delhi: "Hard work always pays off". Shiddalingappa K Pujar, the son of a bus conductor in Karnataka, has cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. Pujar, who hails from Annigeri town near Dharwad, has attained 589th rank in the CSE, 2022.

Shiddalingappa has an engineering degree

Shiddalingappa has reportedly done his schooling at the Amrutheshwar Composite PU College in Annigeri and completed his pre-University course at the JSS College in Dharwad.



He also has a Bachelor's degree in electronic engineering.

Before the UPSC CSE 2022 results were declared, he was working at a private company in Bengaluru.

Shiddalingappa cleared UPSC CSE in fifth attempt

Shiddalingappa cleared the UPSC CSE in his fifth attempt with Kannada as his main subject.

His mother Shantavva -- who looks after a farmland they have in Annigeri -- said that she did not know anything about her son taking up the UPSC exam.

"I don't know what he has learned either. I am proud that he has come up in life and brought pride to Dharwad district," she was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

"We never imagined that he would grow so well. We have not helped him and we were not there for him. In spite of it, he made an achievement. He had arranged all the finances. I work at a farm and his father works as a driver," she said.

UPSC Result 2022: Ishita Kishore secures first rank

Ishita Kishore, a Delhi University graduate, and daughter of an Air Force officer, achieved the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination (CSE) 2022. Kishore, 26, passed the prestigious examination in her third attempt.

Garima Lohia, who is also a graduate of the University of Delhi, secured bagged the second rank. Lohia hails from Buxar in Bihar and cleared the exam in her second attempt.

The first four rank holders are all women. While Uma Harathi N secured the third rank, Smriti Mishra got the fourth rank.

Harathi N is a resident of Hyderabad and qualified the exam in her fifth attempt. Mishra is a graduate of the University of Delhi and lives in Noida. She cleared the examination in her third attempt with Zoology as her optional subject.

This is the second year in a row that women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second, and third positions in the civil services examination 2021.

UPSC Result: Over 900 candidates clear civil services exam

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- have qualified for the civil services examination 2022.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, the UPSC said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.